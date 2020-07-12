Barbara Atwell
FT. WORTH On July 7, 2020, Barbara Ann Baggett Atwell went home to be with her Savior and the family and friends who have waited for her all these years.
Barbara was born to Lula Amanda McCaskill Baggett and William Silas Baggett on March 14,1931 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was the youngest of 13 children, and she remained close to them and their families throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Atwell, her parents, and all of her siblings. In sum, the lives of Barbara and her siblings spanned over 120 years.
Barbara graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1949, then attended Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She interrupted her studies and married Bill Atwell on July 4, 1953. She later earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from East Texas Baptist College in Marshall, Texas.
She and Bill eventually settled in East Texas, where they raised their family. Barbara taught school in Marshall and Atlanta, Texas. Along with family and friends, her students became her great joy in life.
Barbara retired after losing Bill to cancer. She eventually moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area to be with her grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother, and left her grandchildren with precious memories.
Barbara deeply loved the Lord. She is now free of pain. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Stephen and Christine Atwell of Fort Worth, Texas, and Stuart and Kimberly Atwell of Plano, Texas, and her grandchildren Stephen Chip Atwell, Jr., Amanda Atwell, Evie Atwell, Gracie Atwell, and Alexander Johnson. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, her brother-in-law Jim Atwell, sister-in-law Sue Hauser, and the friends who walked with her through life.
The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Hanner Funeral Home in Atlanta, Texas with Dr. Scott Maze officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing will be strictly observed. Interment will be in Pinecrest Cemetery in Atlanta, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to North Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6955 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, Texas 76180 (www.nrhbc.org).
Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com
