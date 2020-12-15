Barbara Craig Lewis
MARSHALL Devoted wife, beloved mother, grand and great grandmother, fearless advocate, treasured friend, Barbara Craig Gillihan Lewis, closed her eyes, peacefully, and woke to be with Jesus on Friday, December 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Colonel James Wimberley Lewis, parents, Bethel and Bobbie Jim Gillihan, sister, Doris Woods, and daughter, Donna Carol Lewis Marshall. She is survived by son, David Lewis, and wife, Sue, and daughter, Diana Williams, and husband, Jerry, adopted son, CB Lewis, and wife, Shelly, of Marshall, Texas, her son-in-law, Bronson Marshall, of McKinney, Texas, grandchildren, Fonda Smith, and husband, David, Jim Lewis, and wife, Christey, all of Marshall, Wimberley Whitehead, and husband, Justin, of Portland, Oregon, Adam Marshall, of McKinney, Texas, Jerrod Williams, of Richardson, Texas, Jennifer Oakes, and husband, Craig, and Jessica Millican, and husband, Josh, of Marshall, Texas, and great grandchildren, Rylee and Kinlee Smith, Bryce and Glenn Wells, Maelyn and Deacon Lewis, Remington and Colton Oakes, and many dear friends.
Barbara graduated from Marshall High School, then attended and graduated Texas State College for Women (TWU) with a degree in journalism. While there, she met and married her beloved Jim. They married December 28, 1952. Barbara worked as a photo journalist, then moved with Jim from post to post as devoted Air Force wife. Son, David, and daughter, Donna, were born stateside, and Diana in Japan.
Barbara's life forever changed on April 7, 1965, when Jim did not return from a mission over Laos during the Vietnam War and was carried as Missing in Action for forty years. Many women would have folded under such circumstances. But Barbara came back to her hometown with her children in tow and began her lifelong work as a fearless advocate for her husband, as well as all servicemen lost to the Vietnam War. She and other family members came together to form the National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia. She fought tirelessly to bring awareness of the missing men. She spoke at churches, Lions and Rotary Clubs, headed up letter-writing and bracelet campaigns, met with military leaders, congressmen, standing Presidents, Vietnamese and Laotian leaders, even addressed the Paris Peace Talks, relentless until action was made. She even sued President Ronald Reagan in an effort to stop presumptive findings of death of the men missing. While the case was not entirely successful, it did bring attention to the issue. Slowly, progress was made, with many families gaining closure, and after forty years, her beloved was accounted for and brought home. These identifications led to progress for Korean War and WWII closures, as well, and her children firmly believe that military men are not left behind today as a direct effect of the work she and others like her did.
Even though her work with the League was never-ending, Barbara maintained as normal a home life for her children as possible, enlisting men from her church and the community to help and fill in the gaps when needed. She never shied away from any of their interests because she was a single mother. She cherished her friends at First Presbyterian Church and then Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Her faith and church life were very strong. She worked as the church secretary, headed up the women of the church, taught Sunday school and Bible studies. She also headed up a prison Angel Tree ministry and helped with a children's choir. She participated in a weekly prayer meeting with dear friends for many years, praying her children up.
Other work for Barbara included George Rodger's Office and managing the Harvest Bookstore for David Rogers. She also worked at William B. Travis and Sam Houston Middle school as a librarian aide for many years. In the community she was active in Republican Women, 4-H, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTA Martha's Kitchen, Meals on Wheels and very possibly several other groups and activities.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in the chapel at Meadowbrook Funeral home from 6:00-8:00 pm. Her funeral will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her church, Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 10:00 am. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Adam Marshall, Jim Lewis, Jerrod Williams, David Smith, Josh Millican and Craig Oakes. Honorary pallbearers are: Buddy Andrews, Hillard Strong, Jim Bates and Tracey Wooten.
*The family will be honored if you are able to attend these times of celebration for Barbara Lewis, but understand that the COVID -19 situation may keep you home. We will cherish your prayers and remembrances of her. If you are able to attend, we ask that you follow guidelines for mask-wearing.
Suggestions for donations in her name include her church, Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Marshall or the National league of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
