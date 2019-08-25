Barbara Mann Goodson
AUSTIN Heaven has a new Soprano. Barbara Mann Goodson passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Buda, TX at the age of 85.
Barbara is survived by her three children: her daughter Liz Goodson Russell of Los Angeles, California and her son Kirby; her son John Goodson of Sewanee, Tennessee, along with his wife Melissa and their children Slater and Mason; and her son Steve Goodson of Buda, along with his wife Paula and their children Ian and Eli. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ann Armstrong (widow of The Rev. Miller Armstrong) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, The Rev Mercer-Logan Goodson as well as her parents, Jack Slater and Mary Matthewson Mann, and her brother, Jack Matthewson Mann, of Marshall and Longview, Texas.
She spent her childhood in Marshall, Texas. She made lifelong friends and graduated from Marshall High School. She attended Hollins College and transferred to the University of Texas. There she met Mercer, a student at the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest. They married the summer of 1954, before his graduation in 1955 from seminary and her graduation from Texas University. Thus she began her role as the wife of an Episcopal priest.
Together they served at Holy Trinity in Carrizo Springs, Texas; Emmanuel Church in San Angelo, TX; St. Mary's Mission in Texarkana, TX; St. Nicholas in Ft. Worth, Texas; St. Matthews in Bogalusa, Louisiana; and Holy Trinity in Port Neches, Texas. At each parish she was active in multiple roles such as Choir, Sunday School Teacher, Prayer Shawl Ministry and Community of Hope.
She and Mercer retired and moved to Austin in 1992. Barbara was a dedicated member of St Elizabeth Episcopal Church in Buda, joining her voice with their amazing choir. When traveling to Sewanee, Tennessee every summer, she was lovingly welcomed by Otey Parish.
She was an avid tennis player, playing both in Austin and Sewanee. She participated in leagues including the Volvo Tennis League and Onion Creek Country Club. She was an accomplished knitter, providing for her family, but also for those in need with Prayer Shawls. Barbara loved to play Mahjong, dominoes and card games of all kinds. She had a unique combination of skill and luck, often winning. Lastly, she was especially proud of passing the CPA exam after her children left the nest.
In her years of declining health, she was assisted by many. The family appreciates the amazing love-givers at Sodalis Senior Living, Austin Geriatric Specialists, Red Bud Home Care, and Magnolia Hospice.
The family invites you to celebrate Barbara's life at a memorial service on Thursday, August 29th at 10:30 at St Elizabeth Episcopal Church at 725 FM 967 in Buda, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Barbara's memory to St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church (POB 292, Buda, TX 78610) or a charity of your choice.
