Barbara Ruth Atkinson
MARSHALL Funeral services for Barbara Atkinson will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 20th with a visitation an hour prior to the service, from 9-10 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. She was born on May 27, 1933 in Bryan, Texas to the late John L. and Euodias Harris. She passed away on February 14, 2021 in Marshall, Texas.
Mrs. Atkinson attended the University of Corpus Christi and graduated from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary with a Bachelor of Religious Education Degree. She served alongside her husband, Dr. Franklin Atkinson, in churches in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.
She worked in the Moore Elementary School Library for 20 years, creating a wonderful learning environment for the students. She continued her librarian work by making over 15,000 homemade bookmarks for friends, family, mission trip volunteers, and groups who came to Marshall Manor Nursing Facility where she lived for 6 years. The encouraging messages on these bookmarks as well as messages of God's love touched people around the world. Mrs. Atkinson trusted Jesus as her Lord and Savior when she was 6 years old and wanted others to know of God's great love for them also.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother; and her husband, Dr. Franklin Atkinson. She is survived by two daughters, Ruth (Billy) Hoffman, and Jean (Jay) Davis, and one son, David (Gina) Atkinson. Other surviving family members are five grandchildren; Jonathan Davis, Stephanie (John) Davis, Natalie (Gary) Phillips, Zane Atkinson, and Kiera Atkinson, along with five great-grandchildren; Joshua, Katelyn and Heston Davis and Will and Cora Phillips
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin and Barbara Atkinson Endowment Fund at East Texas Baptist University or the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions.
The funeral service will be posted on the First Baptist Church Marshall TX Facebook Page.
