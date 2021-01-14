Barbara Warren
MARSHALL, TEXAS Barbara Warren passed away on January 6, 2021 at the age of 71, after a valiant fight against COVID-19.
Barbara Jean Richardson was born on August 5, 1949 in Marshall, TX to Nettie Mae and Claude Richardson. She attended Rosenwald Elementary and graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School in 1967. She received a bachelor's degree in Education from Wiley College and a Master's degree from Prairie View A&M University.
Barbara was an educator for more than forty years. She began with Caddo Parish Schools after graduation. She then taught overseas at Department of Defense Dependents Schools, and Karnack ISD after returning to the States. She retired from Caddo Parish's Vivian Elementary School after 35 years of dedicated service. She later joined the teaching staff at David Crockett Elementary School in 2014, and was promoted to Campus Instructional Coach in 2020.
Barbara was united in marriage to Sherwood Smith and to that union Staci and Kelli were born. She later married Venson Warren and to that union Steven and Whitney were born.
Outside of the classroom, Barbara impacted many lives. She devoted countless hours to support the Marshall Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She faithfully served as usher at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. She led fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society and other charities. She not only shared her love of arts and crafts with her family, but also with her students, youth in Vacation Bible School and Delta Academy and Delta GEMS.
Barbara enjoyed traveling, watching sports, spending time with family and volunteering her time.
She is survived by her children Staci Bishop, Kelli Urquhart, Steven Warren and Whitney Warren; grandchildren Jordan Bishop, Grant Bishop, Amari Urquhart and Sage Urquhart; great granddaughter Lolonyo Bishop, as well as sisters Marilyn Richardson and Dianne Jones; nieces and nephews Christi Jones, Chasity Payton, Cameron Payton and Callie Antune; Uncles Johnny Lively and Perry Lively and numerous other family and friends.
Services will be held for Barbara on Saturday, January 16 at 1:00 PM at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. COVID protocol requires limited seating capacity. Interment at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, January 15 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Peoples Legacy Annex. The family requests flowers be sent to Peoples Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.