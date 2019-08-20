Barney Edward Canson Jr.
KATY Barney Edward Canson Jr. was born January 26, 1936, in Scottsville, Texas, and died August 9, 2019, in Katy, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney E. Canson Sr. and Thelma Roller Canson, and a sister, Anne Canson Guyer.
Barney leaves behind his loving wife Penny Canson, his daughter Alysia Canson White, grand daughter Kathleen Kenyon White, sisters Kay Canson Clement, Susie Canson Mosteller, Charlotte Canson Hoya, and brother Jack Canson.
After growing up in Marshall, Barney served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following military service, he was employed by RCA in Alaska to help build the Defense Early Warning System, the ground radar network that preceded America's missile defense satellites.
Alaska occupied a significant role in Barney's early adulthood. In Alaska, he began working in the oil and gas industry. He met and married his wife Penny in Alaska, and his daughter Alysia was born there, too. He also had the unforgettable experience of being in downtown Anchorage during the 9.2 magnitude 1964 Alaskan earthquake.
Barney's career in the oil and gas industry took him to every corner of the globe. He remembered in great detail the first time he crossed the Equator. Following his retirement from Amoco Oil as a Drilling Supervisor, Barney's extraordinary talent and hands on experience overseeing drilling operations in some of the most challenging and inhospitable locations on earth kept him in constant demand nationally and internationally as a Consultant.
Throughout his career, Barney enjoyed the best of two worlds, balancing globetrotting professional duties with an enviable domestic life centered around family and friends. Barney was a Mason. He was civic minded and charitable. He had a well developed sense of humor that he credited with having grown up among so many interesting and unique characters in Marshall. He was a wonderful man of many parts and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Barney Canson Jr. will be laid to rest in the Veterans area of the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038.
