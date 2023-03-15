Beatrice A. Harris
MARSHALL — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Estelle Beatrice Harris, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 17th, 2023 in Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Beatrice was born on April 21, 1928 in Louisiana and died on March 12, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
