Beatrice Champion
MARSHALL, TX Graveside Services for Mrs. Beatrice Bea Champion, age 74, of Marshall, TX will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Cave Springs Cemetery. Jerry A. Goodson will be officiating.
Beatrice Champion was born August 16, 1946 in Lewiston, ME to Mr. Charles Crosby, Jr. and Mrs. Lorraine Robertson Crosby. She passed from this life into the arms of our Heavenly Father on April 29, 2021 in Longview, TX.
Beatrice enjoyed getting her nails done, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was her family, but her favorite all time was being with her loving husband of 46 wonderful years. Bea retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Hallsville, TX and was a home maker until GOD called her home.
Beatrice Champion was preceded in death by her parents; and her son in law Jim Holcomb; her sister in law, Annie Ruth Champion; and brother in law, Leonard Champion. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mr. Gerard Peanut Champion; her daughters, Cyndi Barron and husband Rex, Vicki Holcomb, Tia Gronwald and husband Joe, Missy Smith and husband Jim; her sons, Brad Hosmer and Robin Hosmer; her brothers Duane Crosby and wife Debbie, and Tim Harris and wife Dawn, 19 Grandchildren, Three Great Grandchildren; her brothers in law, Edward Champion, and Richard Champion and wife Joyce, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends, and her cats. Beatrice Bea Champion is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Joe Gronwald, Jim Smith, Daniel Pepper, Roberto Solis, Darrel George, Darren Champion, Clayton Hawthorn, and Brian O'Bar. Honorary Pallbearers are Gage Pepper, Cody Wahrmund, Dennis Champion, Rex Barron, and Brody Solis. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.