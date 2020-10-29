Beatrice Ellen Oliver
FRISCO Beatrice Bea Oliver, 93, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Waskom, TX. Officiating the service will be Father Bernard Boteju of Longview and Father Emmanuel Akpobolokemi of St. Lawrence Church in Waskom. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Waskom, TX. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 pm with a Rosary from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
Bea was born on November 22, 1926 in Plumerville, AR to Rocco DeSalvo and Josephine DeSalvo.
Bea served as co-founder, with Peggy Peal, and Chairman of the Waskom Food Bank. These two ladies served the community organizing and gifting food baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas each year.
Bea served as President of the Waskom Study Club for several years as well as President of the Waskom PTA. Under Bea's service, the PTA raised enough money for the Flag Pole that is located in front of the elementary school.
Bea was instrumental in founding the Waskom Women's United Auxiliary and organizing the Thanksgiving service. The purpose of the Auxiliary is to collect funds for needy families for utilities, medicine and special needs. Bea served as Treasurer of the Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Oliver, Sr., her son William S. Oliver, Jr., her father Rocco DeSalvo and mother Josephine DeSalvo. Bea is survived by her grandson, William Trey Oliver of Shreveport, LA; granddaughter Courtney Johnson and husband Chris of Frisco, TX; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Connor Kirby, Will, Audrey and Elizabeth Johnson of Frisco, TX.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Waskom community, St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Waskom, Bea's caregiver while living with Courtney and Chris, LaTasha Ochiltree, her Home Health nurse, Tammy Huynh, and the entire staff at BeeHive Homes of Frisco, TX.
