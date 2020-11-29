Beckie Hamilton
MARSHALL A graveside service for Beckie Hamilton will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Yates Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Beckie Hamilton, 72, of Marshall, TX. was born on February 5, 1948 in Freeport, TX. to her parents, Ted and Mary Storie. Mrs. Hamilton passed away on November 26, 2020 in Longview, TX. She was a member of Bel Air Baptist Church. Mrs. Hamilton enjoyed playing cards with her cousins and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her children, Aaron and Jodi Fuqua of Marshall, TX, Edward and Jose Fuqua of Dallas, TX; brothers, Paul Ray Storie and Geral of Marshall, TX, Ted Lee Storie and Anna of Marshall, TX, Steven Douglas Storie of Marshall, TX; grandchild, Cassidy Fuqua of Atlanta, TX; great-grandchildren, Bentley Kelly and Gabriella Luna both of Marshall, TX.
Mrs. Hamilton is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Hamilton; parents, Ted and Mary Storie; daughter, Heather Fuqua.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to Autism Awareness or any Cancer Research of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
