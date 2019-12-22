Benjamin Cameron McElroy III
MARSHALL Benjamin Cameron McElroy III passed away peacefully December 19, 2019. Cameron was born in Marshall, Texas on April 23, 1928. He attended Marshall High School and graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. After graduation, he attended Eastern New Mexico University before entering the U.S. Army as a member of the 45th Infantry Artillery, Battery B. He served valiantly in the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his actions and injuries incurred in the battle of Sonbyok, North Korea on Easter Sunday, 1952. Also awarded the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star.
After the war, he worked for Turnbull Engineering in Regina, Saskatchewan and Dallas, Texas until moving back to Marshall in 1966. He trained and exhibited field trial hunting dogs. For many years he showed his dogs all over the southern U.S. He was an excellent horseman and maintained a stable of horses for many years. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing golf with his Over The Hill Gang at Marshall Lakeside Country Club. He was a cradle to grave member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Cameron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Jane Davis. He is also survived by his daughter and husband Mary and Mark Cotton of San Antonio, Texas; his son Ben and wife Kathleen of Allen, Texas; one grandson Chris Cotton of Nacogdoches, Texas; two granddaughters Elizabeth Cotton Correia and husband Marco Correia of Los Angeles, California; and Emma McElroy of Allen, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Family graveside services will be conducted at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Reunion Inn Assisted Living and Heartsway Hospice for all their support and care. A special thank you goes to his personal caregivers for the love and care given to Cameron over the last year: Gloria Slade, Earnestene Roberson, Mattie Dillard, Shirley Campbell, Evelyn Manning and Marilyn Robinson. Many thanks to these angels of care.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Trinity Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice.
After the war, he worked for Turnbull Engineering in Regina, Saskatchewan and Dallas, Texas until moving back to Marshall in 1966. He trained and exhibited field trial hunting dogs. For many years he showed his dogs all over the southern U.S. He was an excellent horseman and maintained a stable of horses for many years. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing golf with his Over The Hill Gang at Marshall Lakeside Country Club. He was a cradle to grave member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Cameron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Jane Davis. He is also survived by his daughter and husband Mary and Mark Cotton of San Antonio, Texas; his son Ben and wife Kathleen of Allen, Texas; one grandson Chris Cotton of Nacogdoches, Texas; two granddaughters Elizabeth Cotton Correia and husband Marco Correia of Los Angeles, California; and Emma McElroy of Allen, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Family graveside services will be conducted at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Reunion Inn Assisted Living and Heartsway Hospice for all their support and care. A special thank you goes to his personal caregivers for the love and care given to Cameron over the last year: Gloria Slade, Earnestene Roberson, Mattie Dillard, Shirley Campbell, Evelyn Manning and Marilyn Robinson. Many thanks to these angels of care.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Trinity Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.