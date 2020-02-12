Benjamin Franklin Ben Bane
MARSHALL, TX Benjamin Franklin (Ben) Bane, 90, maybe 91, finished the good race this weekend passed, dying suddenly at home as he tended to his beloved German Shepherd, Jerry Lee.
In death he has joined his wife, Hilda, whom he has daily missed and mourned since she left us in April 2019, after their 66 years of marriage.
Ben was born to John Thomas and Nannie Susan Weeks Bane on the 25th of May in 1928 (or 1929) in Bluefield, West Virginia. He has been preceded in death by his three brothers and three sisters, his father and mother-in-law, Hub and Mrs. Jones and their daughter, his wife, Hilda Ree Jones Bane.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews in Virginia, West Virginia, Texas and Louisiana. Locally, he is survived by his first cousin (once removed) by marriage, Gordon Green, M.D. and of course, Jerry Lee.
Ben lived a life full, spending a dozen years in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Beaver High School in Bluefield. While assigned to Barksdale AFB, his security position brought him in contact with his future father-in-law, Hub Jones, a member of Marshall's Police Force.
Being sufficiently impressed with Ben, he arranged introduction to his daughter, Hilda, and the two subsequently married.
Completing his service to the Air Force, he took a job with SWEPCO, working for the power company in management for over 30 years before retiring in 1990. He and Hilda Ree became an integral part of the civic fabric of Marshall, remaining active for decades in many organizations, primarily the Marshall Noon Lions Club, and other civic activities that contributed to the richness of public life in the Marshall community.
Ben and Hilda worshiped in the Methodist churches of Marshall, for years an active member of First Methodist Church where he taught classes on Sundays and served as a certified lay minister.
Ben continued to leave his unique mark on this town until the very end and will be missed by the many whose lives he literally touched every day. In particular, the staffs of the Whataburger and the Golden Corral on US 59 where he and Miss Hilda took, I am sure, thousands of meals over the last thirty years.
He and Hilda will live on in perpetuity as the Ben and Hilda Ree Jones Bane Memorial Scholarship Fund at ETBU. In lieu of flowers, please donate to this scholarship fund or your choice of any of the regional German Shepherd dog rescue organizations.
A time of visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, in interment to follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
