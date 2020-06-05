Bennett Wade Clark
MARSHALL Mr. Bennett Wade Clark was born to Willie Andrew Clark and Floyda Mae Overton on October 3, 1959. He took his place in Glory on Friday, May 29, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory 3 brothers Elbert (Celestina) Clark, Columbus, Ga.; Willie C (Cathy) Clark, Jr. and John Clark both of Marshall, TX. 3 sisters Hazel (Alex) George, Katie (Harvey) Lacy and Gloria Edwards all of Marshall, TX and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Graveside Services, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Rock Springs Cemetery, Marshall. Family Hour, Friday, June 5, 2020, 6:00-7:00 PM at Black's Family Center, 2308 S. Washington, Marshall. The Clark Family has entrusted arrangements to Black's Funeral Home (903) 693-3611.
