Bennie Bollman Hampton
JEFFERSON Memorial Services for Mrs. Bennie Bollman Hampton, age 74, of Jefferson, TX. will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, TX. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and State guidelines, we want to remind everyone to practice proper safety and social distancing.
Mrs. Bennie Hampton was born January 24, 1946 in Jefferson to Ben Henry Bollman and Della Cornelia Berry Bollman and passed away August 6, 2020 in Longview.
Mrs. Hampton is survived by her children; Anita Darlene Harrison & Bobby Mallet, Kevin Alexander & Alyssa and Justin Hampton & Karissa, brother; Bobby Bollman & Betty, sister; Bettye Spruell & Mac and sister-in-law, Judy Bollman, grandchildren; Joshua Bagley, Adam Ross Bagley & Stacy Fiddling, Ronald Johnson, Devin Alexander, Payton Alexander, Aubrey Alexander, Austin Alexander, Kaelin Hampton, Charlie Hampton, Kolbie Hampton, 4 great grandchildren; James A. Bagley, Sunni Johnson, Sterling Johnson, Melody Johnson and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Ross Harrison, parents, and brother, Larry James Bollman.
