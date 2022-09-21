Bess A. Wellborn
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Bess A. Wellborn, long-time resident of Elysian Fields, TX, passed away on September 16, 2022, at the age of ninety-one. She was born on November 22, 1930, to Arthur and Ethel Bradshaw. She married Johnny Wellborn on July 30, 1950, and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage until his death on September 11, 2001.
She was active throughout her life in community, church, and school activities. She was employed by the Elysian Fields Water Supply Corporation for many years and later served as Postmaster Relief for the United States Postal Service. She was an active member of the Elysian Fields Community Improvement Association and served on the Steering Committee every year for the Elysian Fields Day celebration and Horse Show. A lifetime member of Bethel Methodist Church, she served in many offices and was active in many church projects including one that oversaw the completion of memorial stained-glass windows in the sanctuary.
She was also active in many school areas and served as president of the P.T.A. as well as president of the Band Booster organization. The Distinguished Jacket of the Year award was presented to her and her husband as a tribute to their years of service and attendance. Her attendance at Elysian Fields sporting and other school events continued for many years. Outside of church and school, she served as the Elysian Fields area leader for the Camp Fire Girls.
She was always known for her friendliness, quick wit, and love for her family and friends. She was a member of a close neighborhood where the neighbors socialized and took care of each other, and she was proud to call Elysian Fields her home. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Milton Bradshaw, Lionel D. Bradshaw, and Jim Bradshaw and her sister, Emma Lou Watson. She was also preceded in death by her precious daughter, Luanne Wellborn Riggs.
She is survived by her daughter Jan Carter and husband Jerry, her grandson Dale Carter and wife Melinda, granddaughter Chelsea Hernandez and husband Peter, and granddaughter Toby Riggs. She also leaves behind two great-grandsons, Cruz and Luca Hernandez, as well as a host of loving nephews, nieces, and friends.
A special thank you is extended to the Marshall Home Care and Hospice nurses, aides, and other support staff as well as to Donna Page.
A visitation time will be held Wednesday, September 21st at Downs Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 12 noon at the Elysian Fields Cemetery with luncheon being served afterward at Franz Events in Elysian Fields.
Jerry Carter, Dale Carter, Peter Hernandez, Al Watson, Harold Bradshaw, Albert Tiller, and Gene Riggs will serve as pallbearers for the service with Bill Tucker as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Methodist Church, The Elysian Fields Cemetery Association, The Woodley Cemetery Association or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.