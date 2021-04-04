Betty Ann Broome
MARSHALL Betty Ann Broome passed away March 20, 2021 at the age of 79. Betty was born November 5, 1941 in Marshall, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband Conner M. Broome, her father Jack R. Langford, and mother, Johnnie M. Williamson, and brother Danny Langford.
Betty is survived by daughters, Debbie Lazaro of Cedar Park, Tx and Darlene Hogue Cruse of Longview, Tx; her son Jimmy Bunch; and step-son Mark Broome. Grandchildren, Clint Mathews, Chase Cruse, Lauren Lazaro and Carson Lazaro. Great-grandchildren Hunter Mathews and Mason Mathews. Also left to cherish her memory are sisters, Jackie Henigan and Patricia Bailey.
A private service for family and close friends to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
