Betty Cook Anderson
MARSHALL Betty Anderson passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, at the age of 88. A private family service will be held for Mrs. Anderson.
Betty Cook Anderson was born October 9, 1931, to Walter Tick Cook and Gladys Rhodes Cook in the Gill Community of Harrison County. She was Football Sweetheart and a cheerleader at Marshall High School, graduating in 1948, and then worked for Conoco Oil Company. It was there that she met and later married William Luther Anderson, Jr. on June 5, 1949. For 60 years, they made their home on the former Anderson Dairy farm until his death on October 26, 2009.
In Betty's early years, she was a consummate homemaker serving as an officer on both state and local Home Demonstration Clubs, often sharing her recipes with the local newspaper. She took active leadership roles in her daughters' PTA and 4-H activities, encouraging and supporting them in their extracurricular endeavors. As a member of First Baptist Church, she served as president of the WMU, a women's missionary group, and chaired several committees including meal preparation for grieving families. She was a member and president of the Lady Lions Club and served on the board of Marshall-Harrison County MHMR for many years.
She was office manager for Robert L. Koenig, M.D. (1968-1978) where her empathy and sense of humor were part of the wellness that patients sought. In 1978, she was elected Harrison County Treasurer, on office that she held unopposed for 15 years from January 1, 1979 until her retirement on December 31, 1994.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Walter (Donnye) Cook, Jr. Left to grieve are her brother, Robert Thomas Tubby Cook and his wife, Janet; daughters, Linda Adler, Betsy (Beau) Bowlin, all of Marshall, and Kathy Trachta and special friend, Jean-Pierre Ballay of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Aaron Applebaum, Paige Weh, John (Jessica) Bloodworth, Joshua Bloodworth and Lynsi Trachta. She was also blessed with four great grand children.
The family is grateful to longtime caregivers, Thesselonia Sparks, and Lorine Cato. Special thanks also goes to lifelong help and friendship of Raymond Else.
