Betty Jane Woodley Clark
MARSHALL Betty Jane Woodley Clark was born August 17, 1925 in Elysian Fields, TX to Walter E. Woodley, Sr. and Annie Mae Mercer Woodley and passed away February 21, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. She married Leo Clark on April 9, 1946. Betty Jane was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 40 years, teaching both Beginners and Adults. She was also a member of Crossroads Christians in Action, and was active in Vacation Bible School. She was an avid Texas Rangers Fan.
Funeral services for Mrs. Clark will be at 10 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church with Bro. James Runnells officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Keith Woodley, Mat Futrell, Mark Earl, Bill Sugarman CLark, Clifton Woodley, and Clyde Hopkin.
Survivors are her daughter, Debra Ann Clark of Marshall; granddaughter, Hannah Lee Clark of Shreveport; god-daughter, Dee Hopkin Wilhite; best friend of 75 years, Hazel Hopkin Redmon; god-son, Clyde Hopkin; and half-brother, Larry Woodley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo Clark; brothers, Tom, Weldon, Walter, Jr. and Dickey Woodley; sisters, Nell Futrell, Gladys Hester, and Grace Earl.
