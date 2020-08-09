Betty Jean Carter
MARSHALL Betty J. Carter went home to be with the Lord on August 6th, 2020 at 6:34pm. Betty was a life long resident of Marshall, Tx, and always faithfully served the Lord and loved spending time with family and friends. Betty was married to the late Robert D. Carter for 30 years until his death in 2011. Betty is preceded in death by her adopted parents Micknley, and Minerva Weaver, her daughter Marcia P. Robinson, and her biological mother, Nadine Isom.
She is survived by her son, Alvin L. Tatum Jr of Hampton, Virginia, daughter-in-law, Carla N. Tatum, their six children Alexandria, Brianna, Jade, Alvin IV, Elijah, and Zion; two grandchildren, Antonio Robinson of New York and Calandra Robinson of Forth Worth, Tx., Calandra's children, Ja'den, Da'kota, and Mason; along with a host of very close family and friends.
The viewing for Mrs. Carter will be Monday, August 10th, 2020 from 5 pm - 7 pm at Downs Funeral Home. It is located at 4608 Elysian Fields Rd, Marshall, TX 75672. The memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 am at Greenhill #2 Baptist Church, 208 Scottsville Rd. Marshall, TX 75672.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.