Betty Jean Purvis
MARSHALL Betty Jean Purvis of Marshall, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 10, 2020. She was 87 years old. Betty was born on February 11, 1933 in Austin, Texas to David and Violet Ceder. She attended a one room school-house her first year of school and then attended public schools in Austin. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Austin during her high school years. After graduation, she attended community college and then went to work for the Lower Colorado River Authority in Austin. While working there she met the love of her life, Howard Dudley Purvis. They married in 1953, and together they had two sons, Dwight and Keith Purvis whom she loved dearly.
The couple moved to Dallas, Texas in 1953 to further their careers. Betty worked for General Electric until the birth of their first son Dwight. In 1961, the family moved to Jacksonville, Texas to further Howard's career. In 1964, the family moved to Odessa, Texas where Howard became a partner in Alford, Meroney and Company's west Texas regional office. Betty spent the next 43 years devoting her time to volunteering and working at their church. She was active in the music program, singing in the choir, performing solos for church and weddings, playing piano, teaching Sunday School, and helping with Vacation Bible School each year. She was a church leader leading groups to cook for church functions, organizing bazaars and helping with weddings and funerals. She also served as a den leader with the Cub Scout pack at the church when Dwight and Keith were going through scouting.
Also active in the community, Betty served on many school and community committees in Odessa. Most notably she served as president several times for the west Texas region of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). She served as president of the Odessa Country Club Women's Association. She served on the Board and was president of the Odessa Crystal Ball Foundation which raised funds for the special needs of the Permian Basin Rehab Center. She served as the Crystal Ball chairperson organizing the annual fundraiser and debutante presentations. Betty also owned and operated the Peach Tree Gallery which sold antiques, collectibles and home decor. Betty loved to shop for antiques and had a great love for interior decorating and gardening. Upon Howard's retirement, Howard and Betty moved to Marshall in 2007 to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Howard Dudley Purvis; her parents, David and Violet Ceder of Austin, Texas; her brother Robert Ceder, Sr. of Austin, Texas; her sister, Susie Gaines of Bastrop, Texas; and brother Kemper Platt of Liberty, Texas.
Betty will be sadly missed by her sons, Dwight Purvis of Joshua, Texas; Keith Purvis and wife, Pam Purvis of Marshall, Texas; by her beloved grandsons, Vincent Purvis and wife, Lara of Longview, Texas; Adam Purvis of Joshua, Texas; Alexander Purvis and wife, Samantha, and great grand-daughters Lily and Maisy Purvis all of Marshall, Texas; Nathaniel Purvis of Marshall, Texas; by her sisters Bonnie DePratter and husband Doyle of Burleson, Texas; Mary Ann Banks and husband James; nephew Monty Ceder and wife Sherry of Smithfield, Texas; plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current public health crisis, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas. Private Interment will follow at Algoma North Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Rev. Rodger Garbs. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Marshall or charity of choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
