Betty Jo Hickey
MARSHALL, TX — Funeral Services are scheduled for Mrs. Betty Jo Hickey, age 87, of Marshall, TX, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at The Travis Street Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Interment will be held at Noonday Cemetery in Hallsville, TX. Bro. Jim Houston of Fairview Baptist Church in Marshall, TX will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Betty Jo Witcher Hickey was born on May 4, 1931, in Marshall, TX to Claude Raymond and Mary Lillian Thomas Witcher. She passed from this life into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2022 in Marshall, TX.
Betty married the love of her life, Dewitt Hickey on December 18, 1949. They were married for 68 years before his death in 2018. Dewitt sold farm equipment for many years and Betty enjoyed traveling with him. They both were members of the Deep South Farm Association and frequently attended conventions. Betty always enjoyed helping and visiting with friends at farm shows and field days. After Dewitt’s retirement, they often traveled to Branson, MO and enjoyed attending shows, listening to country music, and meeting her favorite performers. Betty and her husband were faithful members of Fairview Baptist Church, Marshall, TX. She hosted many special events, cared for members of the community, and led the renovation of the sanctuary complete with custom stained-glass windows. She gave generously of her time and talents to benefit others.
Betty loved the outdoors and tending to her plants. Her love of flowers led her to work for a florist for several years. There she perfected the art of making floral arrangements and stunning wreaths that will be treasured by her friends and family. She was the ultimate hostess and was the heart of family gatherings where she shared many of her delicious recipes including her famous pound cakes, gumbo, and sweet tea. She delighted in many things, but above all she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and made each feel special and loved, recognizing each for their unique talents and abilities. In her final days, she especially enjoyed spending time with Hollie and great-grandson Wesley. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed.
Betty Jo Hickey was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; and her sister, Mary Claudine Kale. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Beverly Jo Fontenot and husband Lee of Maurice, LA, Tiajuana Dee Gough and husband, Greg of Springdale, AR, and Kelly Lynn Tinnin of Houston, TX; her grandchildren, Christie Kane (James), Youngsville, LA; Matthew Lawless (Ana), Houston, TX; Alexandria Gough, Calera, OK; Hollie Ashley, Hallsville, TX; Carly Vaughan, Maurice, LA; and Seth Ashley (Christina), Mineral Wells, TX; and great-grandchildren, Camille, Benjamin, and Ana Kane, Nora Lawless, Rylie Ashley, and Wesley Smith.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to caregivers Trent Gale, P.A. and Stephanie Gibbons, R.N. at the Jefferson Family Life Center, Diane Davis, Cynthia Perkins, and the Prime Care Hospice Team. We were extremely blessed and very thankful for special friends Mr. U. L. Black, Mike Mason, and Brother Jim Houston who went above and beyond caring for our mother.
