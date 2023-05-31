Betty Jo Munden
MARSHALL — Betty J Freeman Munden age 89, of Marshall, Texas, passed away on May, 27, 2023, in Marshall. She was born to Joe Bailey Freeman and Julia Irene Davis Freeman, on August 31, 1933, in Marshall. She worked for South Marshall school district for 30 years.
She had three beautiful children, Mark Steven Munden and wife ,Carrie Munden; the late Larry Craig Munden and daughter in law, Lori Munden; and one daughter, Michele Denise Barron and husband, Greg Barron. She had seven grandchildren, Heather Wisdom; Michael Wheeler; Mandy Stephens; Lauren and Jack Munden; and Josh and Nick Traxler. She had sixteen great grandkids, Kaleb and Madisen Trahan; Nick and Gracie Wheeler; Jansen Newsome; Brooke; Sadie; and Kalie Stephens; Beau and Walker Munden; Ruston; Karlie; Allie; Lily; Oakley; Paisley Traxler; and one great great granddaughter, Malia Ann Morris. Two nieces Deborah J. Freeman and Melissa Freeman Witecki.
She is proceeded in death by both her parents; husband of 53 years, Howell Lucius Munden Jr.; son, Larry Craig Munden; two brothers, Joe Bailey Freeman Jr. and Bonnie Cecil Freeman.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Algoma Cemetery North in Marshall, Texas. Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.