Betty Jo Williams
WASKOM Betty Jo Williams, of Waskom, passed away peacefully at her home on June 17th, 2021. She was 79.
Those remaining to cherish the memories of our beloved Betty are her devoted husband of 60 years, Melvin Dean Williams; children, James E. Williams and wife, Elizabeth, David Williams and wife, Jieyi; grandchildren, Jacob and Phoebe Williams; great-grandchildren, Caden and Tanner Williams; siblings, Frances Gray and husband, Jerry, Leonard Johnson and wife, Ernestine, and sister, Janet Johnson. Betty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family as well as many close friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Eldon and Dovie Jo Johnson, and her brother Roy E. Johnson.
Arrangements are being made for a memorial service to be held at the First Baptist Church of Waskom at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to one of Betty's favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org).
Downs Funeral Home Marshall, Texas.
