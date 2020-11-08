Betty June Hayner
KARNACK, TX Betty June Hayner, 91, of Karnack, passed away on November 6, 2020 in Mesquite. She was born October 21, 1929 in Pope City to Bruce and Jewel Hatfield. She graduated from Karnack High School in 1946, and married Hugh Moore Hayner August 1, 1946 in Karnack. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1988. Mrs. Hayner is a Baptist, a member of the DAV, as well as the Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas, and enjoyed fishing, taking walks, visiting with friends and family members, watching TV, cooking, playing penny poker, and reading.
Mrs. Hayner is survived by: daughters, Judy Nash of Woodlawn and Debbie Erwin and her husband Donnie Tidwell of Quitman; son: Hugh Michael Hayner and his wife Melody of Sunbury, PA; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Peggy Angel and brother, Bruce Bubba Hatfield.
A time of visitation with her family will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. James Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Flowers are permitted or memorials may be made in her honor to the Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas at gclaoftx.com/donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.