Betty Lou Perry Winn
HALLSVILLE Betty Lou (Perry) Winn, age 82, of Hallsville, Texas passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born on November 16, 1938 in Jefferson, Texas to Jack and Mable (Shields) Perry.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Ray Winn; her sons, Wayne Winn, Richard Winn and Kevin Winn, and her parents. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Benson (Steve), Penny Benson (Chris), Doreen Miles (Greg), Jill Clevenger (James); grandchildren, Daniel Benson (Lisa), Lauren Benson, Rusty Winn, Eric Clevenger (Miranda), Heath Winn, Garrett Winn (Kirby), Randi Hill (Steven), Brian Benson, Tommy Benson (Stephanie), Frankie Miles and Jessica Winn; great-grandchildren, Lexie Benson, Braison, Dayton and Addie Clevenger, Cayden Benson, Kendall Hill, Tripp Winn and Cash Jones.
Betty loved and was much loved by all her family and friends. She was a loving caregiver to many. Betty kept in touch with many of her high school friends from Jefferson and they would get together often.
As the years went by, Betty was less active, but she loved hear about all of her children's and grandchildren's goings on. She was very proud of all of her family.
We are all better off for having known and loved her and she will be missed very much by all. A tribute to Betty will be held at a later date at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
