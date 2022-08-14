Betty Lynn Spidell Duncan Knight
MARSHALL, TX — Betty Lynn Spidell Duncan Knight, 90, cherished mother, treasured grandmother, “MiMi” and beloved great-grandmother peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 11, 2022. She was born to Paul Leslie and Fannie Spidell on October 7, 1931 in Marshall, TX.
Betty married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Donald Duncan, on July 27, 1951. Donald and Betty made their home in Marshall, TX. Donald preceded Betty in death in 1986.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved making a home, traveling, playing bridge, being with her family, and entertaining. Her door was always open. Betty was a warm and caring person to all. She worked for the Harrison County Clerk’s office. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women’s Sunday School Class. Betty was an active member in many organizations. She was a member of the PTA, Blue Bird Leader and Home Room Mother for her daughters.
Her greatest joy in her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her daughters will always remember her as a sweet selfless mother and best friend. She will be greatly and deeply missed by all. Betty later in life married Sandy Knight who preceded her in death.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Cindy Anne Duncan of Marshall, TX, and Donna and John Pagel of Conroe, TX; her grandchildren, Duncan and Blair Furrh of Marshall, TX, Drew Furrh of Marshall, TX, John Donlee Furrh of Marshall, TX, Taylor and Kyle Oliver of Conroe, TX, and Matthew and Kourtney Hooker of Frisco, TX; great-grandchildren, Charley Furrh, Chandler Furrh, Axel Furrh, Cynthia Sky Furrh, Bobby Furrh, and Kash Oliver; niece, Karen and Michael Verhalen; nephew, Kyle and Sharon Duncan; as well as numerous family and friends and her beloved cat “Sissy”.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11 am at Sullivan Funeral Home with a Celebration of Her Life at 12 Noon at The Travis Street Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall. Betty will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Donald, in Colonial Garden Cemetery in Marshall. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Duncan Furrh, Drew Furrh, John Donlee Furrh, Matthew Hooker, and Kyle Oliver. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes or The City Animal Shelter.
