Betty Monigold Raines
MARSHALL — Betty Monigold Raines (Hintz) was born March 3, 1933 in Marshall, Texas to Albert and Eugenia Hintz who preceded her in death. Betty was an active and engaged citizen in Marshall and Harrison County for the next 90 years. She was a proud graduate of Marshall High School. Shortly after graduating in the fall of 1951, on October 27th she married Leonard Jackson (Jack) Monigold Jr. They were married for 37 wonderful years. Jack passed away at the age of 66 after battling pancreatic cancer for several years with Betty by his side in 1989. She began and ended a long life of Christian service at First United Methodist Church Marshall and spent the many years in between at First Christian Church Marshall. She served as a choir member, deacon, elder and member of countless committees including being the first woman Chair of Elders for First Christian Church. She was also a member of many local organizations. Most memorably she served as the treasurer of Harrison County Republican Party and also the President of the Republican Women of Harrison County. She also enjoyed many adventures traveling with her friends. She found another great love later in life and was remarried to Harold Raines on May 2, 2009. They enjoyed 14 years of joy, fun and taking caring of each other and their families. The family would like to extend our special thanks to everyone at Heritage House of Marshall and Heart to Heart Hospice for taking wonderful care of our mother, Betty & Meme. She is survived by her husband, Harold Raines; her daughters, Hope Minatra (Royce) of Arlington, Texas, and Sarah Ward (Tom) of Tyler, Texas, her one and only granddaughter Molly Minatra of Fort Worth, Texas, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Jackson (Jack) Monigold Jr.; their siblings and spouses, Genevieve & Phil Bohlin, Paul & Maudie Hintz, Bill & Lenora Monigold, and Frances Liston Booth & Gene Liston. Betty was the last of a great generation in the Monigold-Hintz family. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 1:00pm-2:00pm at First Methodist Church, in Marshall, TX. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, September 15, 2023 at First Methodist Church, Marshall, TX with Rev. David Luckert officiating. Interment will follow in Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Judge Chad Sims, Pat Liston, Bill Monigold, Jerry Moomaw, George Tijerina and Tom Sarver. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Betty’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com.
