Betty Sue Harber Carney
BEDFORD Betty Sue Harber Carney, 81, of Bedford, TX, passed away on Friday, May 1, in Grapevine, TX from complications of COVID-19. Betty was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, she was born in 1939 in Harleton. TX. She graduated from Marshall High School and received her bachelor's degree in nursing from University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston. Betty was preceded in death by her father, Jack Harber; her mother, Ruth Harber; and her brother Chester Harber. Survivors: son, Jeff and wife Jeannie Carney of Hurst, TX; daughter, Peige and husband Darrell Enoch of Arlington, TX; daughter, Stacey Parker of St. Louis, MO; and son, Steve Carney of Bedford, TX. Her family in Marshall includes her brothers Carroll Harber, Charles and wife Sue Harber, Tommy Harber and numerous nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date.
