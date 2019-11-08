Betty Wallace Killion
MARSHALL Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Wallace Killion will be held on Saturday November, 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Algoma Cemetery South, Marshall, TX. with Reverend William Rusty Rustenhaven III officiating. A time of visitation with their family will be held for Mrs. Killion Friday November 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Betty Ann Wallace Killion was born January 27, 1930 in Marshall, TX to Archibald Wallace and Lena Erin Whatley Wallace and passed from this life November 5, 2019 in Dallas, TX surrounded by her loving family.
Betty grew up in Marshall and after graduation would go on to attend East Texas Baptist College and complete her master's degree at East Texas State University. She married the love of her life, Wyndle Gordon Bud Killion, Sr. December 27, 1949 and they would go on to move their family to Dallas, TX. Mrs. Killion worked as an elementary school teacher for 30 years for the Dallas Independent School District, before retiring and moving back to Marshall. Betty was a member of the North Dallas Women's Club, the North Town Optimist Club, the Prestonwood Rotary Club, and the Prestonwood Country Club. Betty Killion was as sharp as a tack her whole life, she was ambitious, determined, and was always a social butterfly. Her family will miss their conversations on the phone, and going out to eat with her.
Mrs. Killion was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years; her sister, Vern Dee Gabel; and brothers, Arch Wallace, and James Whatley Wallace. She is survived by her children; son, Wyndle Gordon Killion, Jr.; daughter, Debra Teressa Cheris Killion; grandchildren; Priscilla Price, and Keith O'Reilly; great grandchildren, Sebastian Price, RiElle Price, Alexis O'Reilly, and Mick O'Reilly, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Betty Wallace Killion is much loved and will be greatly missed.
