Betze Hudson Andrews
MARSHALL — Beloved mother, cherished grandmother, Betze Hudson Andrews, age 66, passed in Longview, Texas on September 5, 2021. Betze was born on August 25, 1955 in Marshall, Texas. Betze is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jane Bellamy; grandmother, Flara Hill Bellamy, and grandfather, Mose Bellamy. She is survived by her sons, Reece Wade Lackey (Victoria Johnson Lackey) and Price Allen Lackey (Nicholas Wyatt Saldivar); grandson, William Marcus Lackey; lifelong best friends, Libby Lee, Kristin Lee Schulze, Shawn Almadani Schulze and Zayn Rinn Schulze; lifelong friend, Terry McNamara Collins; cousin, Barbara Baxter LaFollette; and her special fur baby, Spencer. Betze was truly a blessing to this world whom was a genuine, strong, independent, giving, and a true character. She was born and raised in Marshall, graduating from Marshall High School. She continued her education at Southwestern University in Georgetown and belonged to the Delta Zeta Sorority. She was employed with Josey Ranch since 2014 and loved her job. She was an active participant in the American Business Women’s Association. Betze was a true warrior having survived breast cancer twice. She was a strong supporter of Relay for Life who fought for other cancer survivors. Shopping was a true love of Betze’s. She also enjoyed baking, wedding planning and catering for church and family events. Betze was truly loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Funeral Service for Betze will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. A time of visitation will follow the service. In Betze’s honor, please wear leopard print, pink or polka dot attire if attending the service. Also in honor of Betze’s giving nature, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Humane Society Harrison County at https://hshcpaws.org/join-the-hshc/. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrook.com
