Beverly Armstead
Beverly Jean Chiles Armstead, born in Chicago, Illinois on May 29, 1938 to Oliver Winston Chiles, Sr. and Edwarde Chiles, went peacefully to her heavenly home on July 12, 2019. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Tennessee State University. She retired after thirty four years as an educator in Chicago public schools. In Chicago, Illinois she was charter member of Bridge Society of Debonair Women and served as the church musician and choir director for the Young Adult Choir at Greater Institutional A.M.E. Church. Retiring to Marshall, Texas with husband, Travis Armstead, she became the musician at Ebenezer United Methodist Church and a singer with The Women Worshiping God Through Music Choir. She is a 63 year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., currently Nu Omega chapter.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Beatrice Chiles Blair; sister, Norma Wood; brother, Oliver W. Chiles, Jr.; and son, Curtis Byron Armstead.
Beverly is survived by devoted husband of 60 years, Travis Armstead; son, Travis Bradley Armstead (Danielle); daughter, Darneshia Armstead; granddaughter, Asia Wilson; grandsons, Travis Armstead II, Irmani Ward and Zacharie Allen; nieces, Denice Chiles (Alicia) and Kimberly Chiles; nephews, Michael Wood (Kathleen), Michael Chiles, Jason Chiles and a host of extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life service, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church.
