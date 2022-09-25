Beverly Gray Keese
MARSHALL, TX — Beverly Belle Gray Keese, 95 of Marshall passed away September 19, 2022 in Marshall. Mrs. Keese was born February 25, 1927 in Marshall to William Earnest Gray, Sr. and Iva Ruth White Gray. Mrs. Keese is a graduate of Marshall High School, and after graduating, married Henry Carroll Keese May 27, 1945 at Central Baptist Church in Marshall, where she was a member. Mrs. Keese loved to paint and was a member of the Marshall Art League.
Mrs. Keese is survived by her two sons: Chris Keese and his wife Teresa McClendon of Grandview, TX and Tim Keese of Uncertain; daughters: Nanette Lewis of Bedford and Beverly Gage and her husband Virgil Ray Gage, Jr. of Junction, TX; six grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; brother: Rev. William Earnest Gray and his wife Patsy of Hallsville, TX; sister Sarah Hughes and her husband Jimbo of Marshall; sister-in-law: Mary Gray of Longview as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, James Gray, and one sister, Marion Jackson.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Jerry Vincent officiating. Services are being held under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.
