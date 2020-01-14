Beverly Horan
DEBERRY Memorial services for Mrs. Beverly Horan of De Berry will be held Saturday, January 18,2020 at 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church in Carthage. Mrs. Horan passed away on January 6, 2020 at her home in De Berry.
Beverly Merle Allen Horan was born January 25, 1943 in Fort Worth, Texas. She married the love of her life, Jack Horan, on February 17, 1962. She is survived by her devoted husband, Jack, and children Jay and Lissa Horan, David and Stacey Horan, and Billy and Traci Williams; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Cheryl Stewart, and brother Wes Allen; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
