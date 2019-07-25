Beverly Sue Johnson
MARSHALL Beverly, wife-mom-grandma (80), went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, Saturday morning July 20, 2019. Her funeral was to be held at Yates Cemetery (beside historic Scottsville Cemetery) overlooking the pond; however, the humid heat has redirected us indoors to Downs Funeral Home. Thursday at 10:00 am, July 25, 2019 ~ Bob Bryant will officiate
Beverly was born March 22, 1939 near Atlanta, Illinois in Eminence Township to William H. and Mildred L. Turner.
She began playing piano at a young age and shared in many Christian activities; then at 18 began working in her dad's very busy business on old Route 66, Bill's Cafe. Having a filling station also as a prospering business, Bill's 66 was formed and turned into Turner Oil Co., this Phillips 66 supplier was established. Beverly was able to attend college at University of Wisconsin (became a teacher) and met her husband of 49 years Thomas B. Johnson (became a Prof. Engineer). Early marriage Beverly would drive the push car for dad's front engine dragster, the Silver Bullet. In the 70's she taught piano, and guitar on the Rickenbacker from a home studio. Later she discovered her passion of law and earned her Paralegal degree from El Centro College.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Kent Turner, her husband, and granddaughter Tamara Nichole.
She is survived by daughter Julie A. Simpson and her husband Steven with granddaughter Tiffany Jane Simpson of Marshall, Texas; son Gregory T. Johnson and his wife Sherry of Fenton, MI with granddaughters Donna Kay, Nadia Leigh, Amanda Marie and Julia Sue (with Tyler). Step granddaughter Alicia Marie Simpson (with Louis) and great-granddaughter Raylynn Nicole. Siblings William Wayne Turner (Connie), Dane Turner and Jane Turner. Greatgrandsons are Logan and Aidan Johnson (Nadia), Owen and Evan Johnson (Donna).
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers for their efforts and compassion.
~ Acts 16:31 ~
