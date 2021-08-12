Bill Cage
WOODLAWN, TX Bill Cage, 92, of Woodlawn passed away August 9, 2021 at his home in Woodlawn surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born June 13, 1929 in Utica, NY to Albert Roland Cage and Marguerite Owrey Cage. Bill has always been a Volunteer Firefighter. He was born with that caring, compassion and dedication to take care of his community. He worked at Napa Auto Parts in Marshall until retiring. Bill married Shirley Prine Oct. 20, 1972 in Coral Gables, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Woodlawn; three sons, three daughters, nineteen grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, a couple of great-great-grandchildren, as well as a number of extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Woodlawn Baptist Church with Rev. Will Sherman officiating. Services are under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.