Bill R. Tipton
MARSHALL, TX Bill R. Tipton, 94, of Marshall, TX passed away July 16, 2021 in Marshall. He was born February 20, 1927 in Ponte, TX to Douglas D. and Minnie A. Gaddis Tipton. He is a veteran serving his country in the U.S. Navy. Bill was in the oil and gas business for over 75 years and was the owner/operator of Tipco Operating Co., Inc. for many of those. He is a long time deer hunter and golfer. His favorite things to do were to cook out with his family and friends. He loved having all of the kids and grandkids running around the house. He was frequently described as being One of a Kind. He Loved Life.
He is survived by his children: Janet Faulkner, Terry Laughlin, Rogers Tipton and his wife Linda, grandchildren: Kathleen Tipton, Michael Faulkner, Laurie Delich and her husband Ray, Cameron Kelley and his wife Sadie, Stacy Deason, and Jarred Laughlin; Bill also has nine great grandchildren that he was really close to, they are: Brittany, Dylan, Draven, Grant, Grayson, Tessa, Ally, Logan, and Alyiah as well as a number of nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances L. McInnis in 1995, brother, Joe D. Tipton in 1984.
A time of visitation with Bill's family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall. A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
