Bill Sullivan, Jr.
MARSHALL — Bill Sullivan, Jr. was born in Marshall, Texas on September 19, 1928, to Bill Sullivan, Sr. and Bess Crouch Sullivan. He passed away at the age of 94 at his home on June 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.
A lifelong resident of Marshall, Bill graduated from Marshall High School in 1946 and went on to attend the College of Marshall (now ETBU), North Texas State University (now the Univ. of North Texas), and the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. Bill married Carolyn Latham on April 6, 1951. After his service in the U. S. Army (medical division) during the Korean Conflict, Bill and Carolyn returned to Marshall.
Bill was a third-generation funeral director who served as President and CEO of Sullivan Funeral Home, Sullivan-Austin Street, Sullivan Life Insurance Company, Sullivan Monument Company, Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Algoma Cemetery, and was part owner of Marshall Floral Company. As a part of his career, Bill served on the board of the Texas Funeral Directors and Embalmers Assn., President of the East Texas Funeral Directors Assn., and was a member of the National Funeral Directors Assn., National Selected Morticians, and Order of the Golden Rule.
Active in the Marshall community for his entire life, Bill was a member (former president) of the Marshall Rotary Club. He was a director of the Marshall Chamber of Commerce, the Harrison County Chapter of the American Red Cross, and the Harrison County Historical Society. He was a 32nd degree master mason and was a member of Marshall Masonic Lodge No. 22 AF&AM, as well as the Dallas Scottish Rite, Gray Commandry of the York Rite and the Sharon Temple. As a member of Sharon Temple and part of his shrine work, Bill served as president of the Harrison County Crippled Children’s Assn. Bill was a member of the IOOF Lodge, American Legion, Club 25, and Sons of the Republic of Texas. He was a Director of both First Federal Savings and Loan Assn. and the First National Bank of Marshall. He was a vestryman at Trinity Episcopal Church, and he also served as deacon at First Baptist Church of Marshall. He was a former president of the Fern Lake Hunting and Fishing Club. He loved to spend time at Fern Lake where he fished and enjoyed the fellowship of his fellow club members.
A gracious and thoughtful Christian gentleman, Bill considered working as a funeral director with families in their time of need his own personal ministry, as well as his profession. He was recognized throughout Texas as a funeral director of the highest degree of standing and professionalism.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 71 years, Carolyn; and granddaughter, Dr. Lauren Gilstrap.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Gilstrap (Rodney) and Cindy Cain of Marshall; three grandsons, Clay Hightower (Beth) of Roswell, NM; Stephen Gilstrap (Meggie) of Dallas, Texas; and John Hightower (Michelle) of Roswell, NM; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including the members of the Friday Lunch Bunch. Also, a special thanks to Bill’s caregivers for their loving support.
A Life Celebration service to be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at the Colonial Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home where Father John Himes will officiate.
