Billie Jean Hood
KARNACK A funeral service for Billie Jean Hood will be held at 10:00a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home, C.J. Michel and Ron Segers will be officiating the service. Interment will follow immediately after the service going to Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Billie Jean Hood, 66, of Karnack, Texas was born on July 9, 1953 in Lake Charles, LA to her parents, Bobby Davis and Helen Hill. Mrs. Hood passed away on June 23, 2020 in Karnack, Texas. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mrs. Hood was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. During her free time she enjoyed reading Stephen King books, fishing, and her dogs, BeBe and Mister.
Mrs. Hood is survived by her husband, John Hood; children, Sarah Hood Adkinson (Reginald), and Tonya Hood Crossing (Jeffrey); brother, Leonard Michael Davis; grandchildren, Aerial Hood and Annie Abbott; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Timothy, and Karlee.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
