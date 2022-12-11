Billie Lorraine Wilson
CENTER — Billie Lorraine (Johnson) Wilson, 90, of Center, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born on October 10, 1932, in Center, Texas, to the late Fred Johnson and Flossie Jones Johnson.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Elysian Fields Rd. Hwy 31, Marshall, Texas, 75672.
Billie was born and raised in Shelby County. She attended Center High School. Billie met the love of her life, Ellis O’Neal Wilson Sr. in Center upon his return from WWII. The two were married and had three wonderful children. She worked at JC Penney for over 33 years in management before retiring. After losing her spouse, Ellis, in 1988 she later connected with an old high school sweetheart, Gene Ritter, and the two spent over 20 years together enjoying dancing, and music of all genres. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church, Center.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Allen Wilson, Ellis O’Neal Wilson Jr. and wife Loura; daughter, Neala
Wilson George and husband Robert; grandchildren, Ryan McIntosh Grant and wife Michelle, Rory O’Neal Grant and wife Nicole; great grandchildren, Will McIntosh Grant, Lucy Grant, Maggie Grant; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Billie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ellis Wilson Sr.; parents, Fred and Flossie Johnson; and sister, Vivian Barron.
To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net.
The family is being served by Mangum Funeral Home, Center, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.