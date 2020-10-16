Billy Briggs
KARNACK Billy, Briggs, 90, passed away Friday October 2, 2020, in Marshall, Texas.
Billy was born April 7, 1930, in Karnack, to Robert Briggs and Lela Mary Davis. He served with the U.S. Marines (MAG13) in the Korean war from 1952-1954 in Kaneohe Bay Hawaii. After returning, he worked for Made-Rite in Marshall, T&P Railroad, and FAB Steel in Waskom.
Survivors include his son Tim and wife Mikayla, son Jon Mark and wife Kelly, six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his son Steve Bubba Briggs, and all of his siblings.
A gathering will be held at noon Saturday October 24, 2020, in the banquet room of Golden Corral in Marshall with Jerry Berry officiating. Billy is lovingly being cared for by Sullivan Funeral Home.
