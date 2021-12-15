Billy Gale Bagley
WASKOM — A memorial service for Billy Gale Bagley, 72 of Waskom, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Downs Funeral Home.
Billy was born in Farmerville, LA on 11/3/49 to Claude Henry Bagley and Mary Ruth Slone Bagley and grew up in Waskom, TX and passed away on December 12, 2021, to cancer.
He was the youngest of 6 siblings. He was a 12-year senior and graduated from Waskom High School in 1968. He continued to live in Waskom after school throughout his adult years and made Waskom his lifelong home. He married Debbie Morris in 1973 and were married for 48 years. They had two daughters, Lynni and Keri.
Billy is survived by his wife Debbie; daughter Lynni and son-in-law Adam Cohen and grandchildren Samuel and Jacob Cohen and daughter Keri and son-in-law Steve Davis and grandchildren Christian Bagley-Bush, Kaylie and Cloey Davis; siblings Kay Hayner, Minette Sims and Jerry Don Bagley and father-in-law- James Morris along with multiple nieces, nephews, sister and brother in laws, and extended family who loved him dearly.
Billy is preceded in death by his father Claude Henry Bagley, mother Mary Ruth Bagley, brothers Buddy Mickey Bagley, and mother-in-law Betty Morris.
Billy made a career in the industry of galvanizing steel. He worked for Fab Steel, Snyder Industries, and Aztec Manufacturing, with 40+ years being at Aztec Manufacturing in Waskom. Billy recently retired in October 2019.
Billy took pride in being a member of the Waskom Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years, and enjoyed his years in rodeos bucking bulls, riding bareback or fitting to his personality, being the rodeo clown.
His favorite past times were watching his Dallas Cowboys play, and keeping track of his Waskom Wildcats, watching old westerns, hunting, fishing, playing bingo with Debbie, playing some slot machines, and spending time with the family.
Please join us to tell your stories of Billy.
