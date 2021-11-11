Billy Joe Oney
MARSHALL — Billy Joe Oney, age 78, owner and operator of Oney’s Transmission Service of Marshall for over 49 years, passed away at his home in Marshall, Texas on November 9, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Linda Joyce Oney and numerous other family members. Visitation will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 6-8pm on Friday, November 12, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at Yates Cemetery at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021 with Bro. Craig Evers officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
