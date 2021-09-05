Billy Ray Truehitt
MARSHALL, TX — Funeral Services for Mr. Billy Ray Truehitt, age 73, of Marshall, TX are scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Travis Street Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Bro. Craig Evers of Pope City Baptist Church will be officiating. A time of Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
Billy Ray Truehitt was born July 14, 1948 to Mr. Raymond Truehitt and Mrs. Johnnie Truehitt in Marshall, TX. He passed from this life into the presence of his heavenly father August 31, 2021 at 1:55 a.m. after courageously battling cancer.
Mr. Truehitt served in the Vietnam War where he was wounded and received a purple heart for his sacrifice. Bill was a self employed plumber in Marshall, TX since 1981. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, wood-working, and cooking. Bill was an active member of Pope City Baptist Church where he enjoyed serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Bill Truehitt was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Myrna Sellers. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Earline Truehitt; his sons, Christopher Becker and Aaron Truehitt, and numerous other relatives and beloved friends. Billy Ray Truehitt is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the Truehitt Family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society or Gideons International.
The Truehitt family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Overton Brooks Medical Center Staff for their love and care during this time.
