Billy Wayne Watson, Sr.
MARSHALL — Marshall resident Billy Wayne “Bill” Watson, Sr., 82, passed away on September 17, 2022, at Christus Good Shepherd, Longview, Texas. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas.
Mr. Watson was born October 30, 1939, in Centerville, Texas, to Willis Douglas and Una (Todd) Watson. He grew up in Centerville and graduated from Centerville High School in 1958, where he had been captain of the Tigers football team and excelled in both football and basketball. He briefly studied at Blinn Junior College, then served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, from 1961 through 1963. Upon his discharge from the Army, he studied at Wharton Junior College before settling in Houston, Texas, where he married Beverly Lou Conlon on December 16, 1965. He worked for International Harvester in Houston. In 1971, he and Beverly moved to Longview, Texas and later to Marshall, Texas where they lived until his death. They were members of Cypress Valley Bible Church. Bill coached Little League baseball from 1977-1981, and was partners with Mike Emery at Marshall Truck Equipment for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis Douglas and Una (Todd) Watson; older brother, Willis Ray Watson and sister, Mrs. Audrey Lee Unrath.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Billy Wayne Watson, Jr. of Marshall, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Anita Watson of Caney, Kansas; grandchildren, Billy Wayne “Trey” Watson, III and Walker Watson of Marshall and Hunter, Garrett and Daulton Watson of Caney, Kansas; great-grandson, Niko DeJesus Watson of Marshall; nephew, A. Todd Unrath of Houston, Texas; niece, Laura L. Miller of Montgomery, Texas.
He had many friendships throughout his life in Marshall and he is remembered for his friendly and loving nature to everyone.
