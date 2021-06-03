Billy (William Leftwich) Carter
UNCERTAIN Billy Carter (William Leftwich) left Caddo Lake on May 13, 2021. He was the proprietor of Johnson's Ranch Marina in Uncertain, Texas. Billy spent his lifetime hunting, fishing, while teaching others of the importance of protecting his playground, Caddo Lake. He was born March 2, 1950 and met with God May 13, 2021.
He leaves to mourn, his wife of 24 years, Dottie Smith Carter; son William Carter (Nicole); a daughter Emily; gained children, Paul Delmar (Cheryl) and Jamie Delmar Clark; grandchildren, Maddy Clark Gonzales, Niles Clark, William, Kylie, and Huxley Carter.
