Bob Avery
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Robert (Bob) David Avery, 68, returned to his heavenly home on May 4, 2021. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Katherine E. Avery Guillot (Thomas) of Houston, TX; W.M. (Bill) Avery, II of Pawhuska, OK: and Lindsey Avery Smith (Brent) of Marshall, TX; stepbrother, Robert H. (Laura) Wootten of Des Moines, IA; brother- and sister-in-law, Jerry and Pat Simpson of Jefferson, TX; grandchildren, Vivienne, Sylas and Mabry Charlotte. He is preceded in death by his father, W.M. (Bill) Avery; and mother, Mary Elizabeth (Falter) Avery.
Bob was born on March 8, 1953 in Oklahoma City, OK to Bill and Mary Elizabeth Avery. He graduated from Casady School in Oklahoma City and matriculated to University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. He graduated from University of Oklahoma with a business degree in 1975 and law degree in 1978. During his lifetime, Bob practiced law in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas and oversaw the operations of his family farm in Eudora, Arkansas.
In 2004, Bob and Kay moved to Jefferson, TX. Bob served his community through volunteer activities including serving a period as mayor of Jefferson, Texas; board member of the Jefferson Economic Development Corporation; board member of the Marion Central Appraisal District; and board member of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. Bob was a member of Gideons and supporter of Samaritan's purse.
A funeral is scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, May 10, 2021atthe First Baptist Church in Jefferson, TX. Charles Moore will officiate the ceremony under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in the Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral home in Jefferson, TX. Interment will follow after funeral services at Oakwood Memorial Park in Jefferson, TX. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan's Purseat PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or via the website: https://samaritanspurse.org/ or the Avery Angel Fund at Kimbrough Animal Hospital at 1613 Judson Rd, Longview, TX 75601.
Serving as pallbearers will be Victor Perot, Mont Culverson, Ted McKinnon, Mike Johnson, Tyler Owens and LewardLeFleur.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Medical City Hospital in Dallas, TX for the kindness and care.
