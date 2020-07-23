Bob Green
MARSHALL A funeral service for former Harrison County Sherriff Bob Green will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Eastern Hills Church of Christ. Minister Phillip Treat will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Bob Green, 79, of Marshall, Texas was born on June 26, 1941 in Breckenridge, Texas to his parents, John Green and Leo Hash. Mr. Green passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home in Marshall, Texas surrounded by his loved ones. He married the love of his life, Jo Green on April 22, 2005 in Avinger, Texas. Mr. Green retired after 20 years as a distinguished Captain in the Marshall Police Department; he then became the Sherriff of Harrison County until his retirement in 2000. Mr. Green was also head of the Marshall Police Explorers Troop 432 for several years. Being a police officer was a passion of his, he took his job seriously and exceeded at it being awarded twice with the GO Cooper Award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year along with countless other awards for his public service. He attended Eastern Hills Church of Christ and was a lifetime member of the NRA, Lions Club and Freemasons. He enjoyed traveling extensively, fishing and hunting.
Mr. Green is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Green; children, Elaine and Chris Slaughter, Joe David and Jimi Green, Brenda and Randy McVicar, Michael Green, Rita and Teri Pharis, Tina and Norman Bane, and Billy Smith; siblings, Houston and Sue Green, Pat Green, Jerry Green, Ronnie and Debbie Green, Sue and John Harrison; his best friend of 50 years, Buddy Henderson and wife Darlene; grandchildren, Nick and Crane Slaughter, Kyle Green, Zach McVicar, Lindsey and John Corpier, John and Kelli Green, Kasey and Chandler Robinson, Chrisie and Brandon Thompson, and Sam Carter. He also leaves behind many great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Mr. Green is preceded in death by his parents, John and Leo Green; siblings, Kenneth and Donnie Green, Harvey Green and Eloise Green.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, Legacy Closet, or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
