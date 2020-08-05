Bobbie Louise Simpson
GILMER Mrs. Bobbie Louise Simpson, 85, of Gilmer, Texas, was born November 5, 1934 in Arkansas to the late Samuel and Alma Ellis Sewell and passed away on August 3, 2020. She married Bobby Simpson on July 18, 1956, they were married for 64 years. Mrs. Simpson worked as a retail clerk at Sears for many years. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Simpson; son, Wesley Simpson; daughter, Kristi Laughlin; brother, James H. Sewell; sisters, Patricia McClung and Jeanette Childers; and two grandchildren, Daniel B. Bell and Justin D. Laughlin. Mrs. Simpson is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William P. and Samuel Sewell, Jr; and sister, Geraldine Kassube.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 11:00 AM at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX with Bro. Kenny Peete officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
