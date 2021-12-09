Bobby Bollman
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Mr. Bobby Bollman, 86, of Jefferson, Texas is scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Church of Christ. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held immediately following the service in Oakwood Cemetery, Jefferson, Texas.
Bobby Bollman, aged 86, died Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was born July 11, 1935 in Hunt County, Texas to Ben Henry Bollman Jr., and Della Cornelia Berry Bollman.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Betty Montgomery Bollman, two sons, David Lance Bollman (Judy) and Ricky Bollman (Cindy), all of Jefferson. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Joe Paul Bollman, David Bollman, Amanda Young (Brandon), Nicholas Moore (Ashley), Heather Biddy (Caleb), and Ryan Bollman. Great grandchildren are Sean, Dallas, Niko Bollman, Linkin Young, Skyler, Tyler, and Maddie Biddy, and Liam and Taylor Moore. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Bettye Jean & Mac Spruell.
Preceding Bobby in death were his parents, a grandchild, Benjamin Bollman, a brother Larry Bollman, and a sister, Bennie Hampton.
Bobby was a member of the Jefferson Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for many years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served a tour of duty in Germany. He retired from Lone Star Steel after a career of many years.
Serving as pallbearers: Nicholas Moore, Ryan Bollman, Joe Paul Bollman, David Bollman, Caleb Biddy, and Sean Bollman.
A special thanks to Texas Home Health and Marshall Manor West for assisting with his loving care during the final weeks of his life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jefferson Church of Christ or to your favorite charity in his memory.
