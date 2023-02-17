Bobby Glenn Christian
MARSHALL — Services for Bob Christian will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 18th at Eastern Hills Church of Christ followed by burial at Algoma North Cemetery. Visitation will be at Downs Funeral Home from 6 to 8 on Friday.
Bob was born October 1, 1935, in Houston and passed this life on February 15 in Longview. Well-named, he was a Christian in every way. He loved God and family above all. He worked with the Sojourners, a Church of Christ missions organization, assisting small congregations and children’s homes with physical tasks and teaching song leading. He served for several years as an elder at the Eastern Hills Church of Christ.
Bob married his Greenville High School sweetheart, Mary Jo Puryear, shortly before graduating from North Texas State University. He was recruited by Shell Oil Company and retired after 35 years. He started his military career in the Marines but continued with reserve duty in the Coast Guard, retiring as a Captain after 29 years.
On retirement Bob and Jo with Mary Ann retired in Marshall. Bob and Jo were married 55 years before her death in 2011. He married Gwen Ballard in 2012 and they celebrated 11 years in January.
In addition to church work, Bob worked several years with the Marshall Symphony Society. He played golf as long as he was able at Marshall Lakeside Country Club, and he loved playing bridge. He loved traveling and visited all 50 states and 33 countries. He loved family and wrote a book about his ancestors called “Ancestral Stones and Stories”.
Preceding him in death were his wife Jo, and his daughter Mary Ann.
Survivors are his wife, Gwen Christian; his daughter, Susan Tuch and husband, George; son, William Christian and wife, Stephanie and grandchildren, Elizabeth Tuch, Matthew Christian, and Amy Christian.
